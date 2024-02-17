Prudential PLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.11% of ONE Gas worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ONE Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.0 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

