WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $406,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
NYSE TFC opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $48.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Truist Financial
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.