WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $406,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $48.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

