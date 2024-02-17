The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

TRV stock opened at $217.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

