WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,922 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,922 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

UBER opened at $78.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $161.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $81.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

