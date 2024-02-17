14,159 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Purchased by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 39,189 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 502,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $55.46 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

