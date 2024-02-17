WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,171 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter worth approximately $729,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $52.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3421 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

