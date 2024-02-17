Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $17.85. Organon & Co. shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 1,497,836 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organon & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 52.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

