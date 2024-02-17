Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268,072 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $19,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 65,808 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after buying an additional 1,385,408 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 153,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.