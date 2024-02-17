Aviva PLC Purchases 746,604 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,622,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746,604 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.15% of Grab worth $19,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,153,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 10,765.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 107,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,045,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Grab Trading Up 0.3 %

Grab stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.