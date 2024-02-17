Aviva PLC Sells 7,781 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $48.67.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

