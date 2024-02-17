DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Allstate worth $24,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate stock opened at $161.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.89. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

