Aviva PLC Sells 1,998 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $44,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Baidu by 103.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Baidu by 36.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Baidu by 2,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Baidu Stock Up 0.3 %

BIDU stock opened at $107.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.59. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.51 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.