Aviva PLC Sells 514,508 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 514,508 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of PG&E worth $21,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

