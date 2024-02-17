First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,232,939 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 108,123 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $522,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $9,790,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,682 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 65.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 160,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,002,000 after purchasing an additional 63,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $2,534,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Down 1.8 %

FSLR stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,746. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average of $162.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.56.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

