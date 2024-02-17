Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,200,723 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $540,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Down 2.5 %

ON stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $78.64. 4,910,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,955,730. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Onsemi

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.