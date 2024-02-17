Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,425,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 73,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $550,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 98,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,431,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,413,000 after acquiring an additional 74,310 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 32.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 745.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TRGP traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,149. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average of $85.55.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

