Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,286,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,834 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $111,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after buying an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1,251.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,423,000 after buying an additional 2,682,762 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Nasdaq by 173.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,738,000 after buying an additional 1,267,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,961,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

