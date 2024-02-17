Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.