TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.13.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.85. 2,388,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,160. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

