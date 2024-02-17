TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.77. The company had a trading volume of 529,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $86.19.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

