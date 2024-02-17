Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.46. 658,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $329.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after purchasing an additional 283,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 948,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,277,000 after purchasing an additional 245,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

