Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Issues Earnings Results

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

PACB stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,142,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,743,223. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PACB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

