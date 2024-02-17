Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,248,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 374,725 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,366,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 48.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $7,651,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1 %

AME traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $173.89. 1,016,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,041. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

