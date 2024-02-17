WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,882,000 after purchasing an additional 423,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,251,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Centene by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,764,000 after buying an additional 1,395,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

