WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,159 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of Essent Group worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Essent Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Barclays started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 748,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,862. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The business had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.