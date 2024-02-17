WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 210.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $42.18. 3,517,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,778. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

