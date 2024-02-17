PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,153. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.