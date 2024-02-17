Balentine LLC Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RELX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Relx Stock Performance

RELX traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,871. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.526 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

