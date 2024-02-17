Balentine LLC Sells 1,738 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Balentine LLC cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,123 shares of company stock valued at $11,793,441. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

CL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,805,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,651. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $86.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.