Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Raised by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total value of $652,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,314.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,870. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.30 and a 12 month high of $315.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.96 and a 200 day moving average of $256.81. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

