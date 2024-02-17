Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.33. 1,821,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,757. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

