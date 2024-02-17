Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,663,000 after acquiring an additional 216,113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,358,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in STERIS by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 26,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

NYSE STE traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $231.23. The stock had a trading volume of 442,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,217. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

