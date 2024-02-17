Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.680-3.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.5 billion-$52.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.3 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.68-3.74 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $7,498,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 45,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

