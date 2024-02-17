TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.800-7.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. TriNet Group also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.850 EPS.

TriNet Group Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of TNET traded up $9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.18. The company had a trading volume of 812,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,009. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.36. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TriNet Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Insider Activity

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $330,336.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,249,701.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $330,336.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,249,701.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $324,692.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,952 shares of company stock worth $1,617,283 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,364,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TriNet Group by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 47,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 67,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

