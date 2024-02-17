Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.950-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Southern also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.900-0.900 EPS.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $66.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,509,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.77. Southern has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Southern’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southern will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

