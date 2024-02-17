SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. SpartanNash updated its FY24 guidance to $1.85-2.10 EPS.

SpartanNash Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SPTN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. 562,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter worth $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in SpartanNash by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

