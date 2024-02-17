Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Up 8.4% in January

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 13,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $485,183.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,309,073.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,611 shares of company stock worth $1,082,751. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,129 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRT stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. 3,152,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,664. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

