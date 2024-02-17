AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,830. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 312.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 61,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $170,100,000 after buying an additional 76,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 160,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

