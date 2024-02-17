KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in January

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 685,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 361.75 and a current ratio of 361.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -220.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KREF shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after buying an additional 1,164,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,136,000 after buying an additional 1,013,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 592,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $6,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

