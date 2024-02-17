MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Short Interest Up 6.5% in January

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 14,720,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,669,000 after purchasing an additional 254,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,933,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MP Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,965,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,498,000 after acquiring an additional 200,041 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MP Materials by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,122,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,976,000 after acquiring an additional 411,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 2,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,091,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.55. 1,658,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

