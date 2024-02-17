Lcnb Corp Sells 310 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Lcnb Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

VCLT stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.75. 1,104,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,884. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $81.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3398 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

