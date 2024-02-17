Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,309,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,503 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 554,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,733. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $125.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

