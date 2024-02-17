First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lessened its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $340,283.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

FFBC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,504. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.20%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

