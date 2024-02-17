Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,208. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $310.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.63 and a 200-day moving average of $284.84.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

