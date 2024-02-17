Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.59.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

