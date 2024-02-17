Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.47. 133,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,664. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

