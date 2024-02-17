Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,290,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,029,208. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

