Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, February 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LRCX traded up $12.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $926.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,674. The company has a 50 day moving average of $804.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $710.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $955.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,714 shares of company stock worth $20,871,781 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile



Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

