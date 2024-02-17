Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

PPG traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $141.91. 2,060,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

