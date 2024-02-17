Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,579 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Sunnova Energy International worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. 3,582,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,966,744. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

